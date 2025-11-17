TD Cowen Upgrades Yum! Brands (YUM)

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.85% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Yum! Brands is $166.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.85% from its latest reported closing price of $149.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yum! Brands is 7,909MM, a decrease of 1.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum! Brands. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUM is 0.17%, an increase of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 281,646K shares. The put/call ratio of YUM is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 16,180K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,693K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,930K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,819K shares , representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 91.60% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,708K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,783K shares , representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 44.66% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 9,078K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,544K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 16.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,935K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,816K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 14.86% over the last quarter.

