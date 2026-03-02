TD Cowen Upgrades Twilio (TWLO)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.34% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Twilio is $145.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.34% from its latest reported closing price of $120.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is 6,369MM, an increase of 25.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is an decrease of 175 owner(s) or 12.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.22%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.60% to 143,952K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,154K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,938K shares , representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 86.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,152K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing an increase of 36.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 72.93% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,944K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 81.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,747K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,770K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 27.45% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 2,295K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares , representing a decrease of 43.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 17.85% over the last quarter.

