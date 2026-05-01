TD Cowen Upgrades Roblox (RBLX)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.32% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Roblox is $101.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $175.29. The average price target represents an increase of 125.32% from its latest reported closing price of $45.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox is 4,069MM, a decrease of 23.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an decrease of 577 owner(s) or 38.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.24%, an increase of 59.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.19% to 529,547K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 31,953K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,769K shares , representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 39.04% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 21,544K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,297K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 39.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,522K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,922K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 39.93% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 17,245K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,470K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 43.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,220K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,673K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 68.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.