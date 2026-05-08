TD Cowen Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for PTC Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PTCT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.15% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $89.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.15% from its latest reported closing price of $73.67 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is 1,143MM, an increase of 38.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 242 owner(s) or 40.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.11%, an increase of 40.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 100,738K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 7,746K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,851K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,774K shares , representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 56.05% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,805K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 4,138K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 51.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,867K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919K shares , representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 2.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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