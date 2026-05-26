TD Cowen Upgrades Lear (LEA)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Lear (NYSE:LEA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.35% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lear is $150.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.35% from its latest reported closing price of $139.80 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Lear is 25,982MM, an increase of 10.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 40.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lear. This is an decrease of 260 owner(s) or 34.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEA is 0.13%, an increase of 31.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 59,472K shares. The put/call ratio of LEA is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,759K shares representing 13.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,467K shares , representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,502K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,270K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,873K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,752K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 7.16% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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