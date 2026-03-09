TD Cowen Upgrades IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.98% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings is $244.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $301.35. The average price target represents an increase of 36.98% from its latest reported closing price of $178.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IQVIA Holdings is 17,852MM, an increase of 9.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,343 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an decrease of 433 owner(s) or 24.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQV is 0.24%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.40% to 164,745K shares. The put/call ratio of IQV is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 11,320K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,387K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,375K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,351K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 38.45% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,087K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,800K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares , representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 43.96% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,371K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 22.97% over the last quarter.

