TD Cowen Upgrades ICON Public Limited (ICLR)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for ICON Public Limited (NasdaqGS:ICLR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.60% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for ICON Public Limited is $209.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 136.60% from its latest reported closing price of $88.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ICON Public Limited is 9,195MM, an increase of 13.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 796 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICON Public Limited. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 15.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.46%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 94,809K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,874K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,071K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 6.83% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,370K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares , representing an increase of 43.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,351K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 86.15% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,215K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,139K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 31.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,428K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares , representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 23.80% over the last quarter.

