TD Cowen Upgrades Fortrea Holdings (FTRE)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Fortrea Holdings (NasdaqGS:FTRE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.50% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fortrea Holdings is $17.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 74.50% from its latest reported closing price of $9.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortrea Holdings is 3,411MM, an increase of 25.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortrea Holdings. This is an decrease of 176 owner(s) or 29.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTRE is 0.06%, an increase of 50.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.92% to 95,925K shares. The put/call ratio of FTRE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,273K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,979K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 4,509K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 3,994K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,219K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares , representing an increase of 17.58%.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,988K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,735K shares , representing a decrease of 25.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 15.67% over the last quarter.

