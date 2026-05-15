TD Cowen Upgrades FirstEnergy (FE)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.45% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for FirstEnergy is $54.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.81 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.45% from its latest reported closing price of $43.82 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for FirstEnergy is 12,503MM, a decrease of 18.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 944 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstEnergy. This is an decrease of 459 owner(s) or 32.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FE is 0.09%, an increase of 43.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.55% to 587,829K shares. The put/call ratio of FE is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 77,663K shares representing 13.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,947K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 34,726K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company.

Blackstone Group holds 28,832K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 28,276K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 17,612K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,786K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 51.55% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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