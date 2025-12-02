TD Cowen Upgrades Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.33% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is $48.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.33% from its latest reported closing price of $36.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is 7,971MM, an increase of 36.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.31%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 198,932K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 9,173K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,369K shares , representing an increase of 52.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 54.58% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 5,576K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,954K shares , representing a decrease of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 32.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,154K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,122K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 53.72% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,951K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,398K shares , representing a decrease of 29.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 44.82% over the last quarter.

