TD COWEN Upgrades Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, TD COWEN upgraded their outlook for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.25% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bank of Montreal is $147.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.20 to a high of $167.82. The average price target represents an increase of 2.25% from its latest reported closing price of $143.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Montreal is 37,014MM, an increase of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Montreal. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 11.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMO is 0.25%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.30% to 340,903K shares. The put/call ratio of BMO is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 50,088K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,466K shares , representing a decrease of 30.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 90.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 28,166K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,501K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%.

Td Asset Management holds 19,373K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,079K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 46.10% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 12,552K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,445K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 9.55% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 11,003K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,252K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 14.54% over the last quarter.

