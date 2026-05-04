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TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) with Buy Recommendation

May 04, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NasdaqGS:TNXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 324.35% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding is $55.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 324.35% from its latest reported closing price of $13.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding is 203MM, an increase of 1,445.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 40.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNXP is 0.00%, an increase of 88.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.64% to 3,740K shares. TNXP / Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TNXP is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 620K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 272K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 26.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNXP by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 185K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 175K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNXP by 33.59% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 95K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNXP by 45.11% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.-> See our take on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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