TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NasdaqGS:TNXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 324.35% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding is $55.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 324.35% from its latest reported closing price of $13.06 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding is 203MM, an increase of 1,445.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 40.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNXP is 0.00%, an increase of 88.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.64% to 3,740K shares. The put/call ratio of TNXP is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 620K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 272K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 26.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNXP by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 185K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 175K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNXP by 33.59% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 95K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNXP by 45.11% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.