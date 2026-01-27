TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of SI-BONE (SIBN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of SI-BONE (NasdaqGM:SIBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.06% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for SI-BONE is $26.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 54.06% from its latest reported closing price of $17.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SI-BONE is 192MM, a decrease of 1.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in SI-BONE. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIBN is 0.13%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 52,170K shares. The put/call ratio of SIBN is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,838K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316K shares , representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,773K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 70.23% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,579K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,109K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 16.74% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,918K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares , representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 37.71% over the last quarter.

