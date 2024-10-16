TD Cowen Downgrades Yum! Brands (XTRA:TGR)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Yum! Brands (XTRA:TGR) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.43% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Yum! Brands is 135,00 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 118,54 € to a high of 151,67 €. The average price target represents an increase of 10.43% from its latest reported closing price of 122,25 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yum! Brands is 7,903MM, an increase of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum! Brands. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGR is 0.17%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 292,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,701K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGR by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,457K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,556K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGR by 1.85% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 15,530K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,333K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGR by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,530K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,669K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGR by 3.78% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,782K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,223K shares , representing a decrease of 22.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGR by 19.64% over the last quarter.

