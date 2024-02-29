TD Cowen Downgrades Macy's (M)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Macy's (NYSE:M) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.71% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Macy's is 18.28. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.71% from its latest reported closing price of 18.41.

The projected annual revenue for Macy's is 25,011MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy's. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M is 0.19%, an increase of 26.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 264,465K shares. The put/call ratio of M is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 19,412K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 99.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 12,717.96% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 11,610K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,320K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 54.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,464K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,457K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 24.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,306K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,517K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 56.18% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 7,619K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,810K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 46.52% over the last quarter.

Macy`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macy's, Inc. is one of the nation's premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Macy's, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

