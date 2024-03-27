TD Bank (TD) Rolls Out TD Complete Checking & TD Early Pay

The Toronto Dominion Bank TD, also known as TD Bank, recently announced the launch of TD Complete Checking, a new product to simplify and modernize the checking experience. Additionally, TD introduced TD Early Pay, a feature allowing customers to receive their eligible direct deposits up to two business days early.

Particularly, TD Complete Checking will offer an improved and streamlined everyday banking option to customers throughout their life cycle. Customers will be rewarded with one free linked savings account. The new product also offers paper statements for free, along with basic checks for customers aged 60 and above. It has no monthly maintenance fee and no ATM fees for non-TD transactions for young adults aged 17-23.

With TD Complete Checking, customers can avoid the monthly maintenance fee by having $500 or more in direct deposits per statement cycle, maintaining a $5,000 minimum daily combined balance of all linked deposit accounts or having a minimum daily balance of $500.

Additionally, the TD Early Pay feature is available for all checking and savings account customers, offering them greater financial accessibility and control. The feature will be available for customers enrolled in direct deposit and transactions eligible for Early Pay. TD Early Pay feature is free, does not require sign-up, and works for multiple eligible transaction types such as paychecks, government benefits, tax refunds, military pay and pensions.

Per management, “TD Complete Checking and TD Early Pay represent a significant milestone in TD’s journey to redefine everyday banking. As customer needs are continually evolving, we are delivering an insights-driven banking experience, which provides simplified banking options, and quicker access to funds.”

Such attractive features will offer customers convenience and help the company enhance its deposit balance. At the end of fourth-quarter 2023, the company’s deposits declined 1.4% sequentially to C$1.18 trillion ($0.88 trillion).

Over the past six months, TD shares have declined 1% on the NYSE against the industry’s growth of 14.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, TD Bank carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.