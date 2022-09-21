Markets
TD

TD Bank, Target Extend U.S. Credit Card Partnership Through 2030

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TD Bank (TD, TD.TO), America's Most Convenient Bank, announced Wednesday a multi-year contract extension with Target Corp. (TGT), in which TD will continue to be the exclusive issuer of Target co-branded and private label consumer credit cards.

Earlier this year, Target and TD expanded the RedCard Mastercard program at the point of sale in Target stores and on Target.com, to originate co-branded cards that offer exceptional value for guests.

In addition to industry-leading 5% instant savings available every day at Target, RedCard Mastercard holders can earn 2% on eligible dining and gas purchases and 1% everywhere else.

TD first acquired Target's U.S. credit card portfolio in 2013.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDTGT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular