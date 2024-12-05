TD Bank suspends medium-term financial targets

For fiscal 2025, it will be challenging for the Bank to generate earnings growth as it navigates a transition year, advances AML remediation with investments in its risk and control infrastructure, and continues to invest in its businesses. The Bank is currently undertaking a strategic review of organic opportunities and priorities, productivity and efficiency initiatives, and capital allocation alternatives. As a result, TD is suspending the following medium-term financial targets: 7-10% adjusted EPS growth, 16%+ return on equity and positive operating leverage. The Bank expects to update its medium-term financial targets in the second half of 2025. “TD faced challenges in 2024, but we have a strong Bank, with well-positioned businesses serving millions of customers. Our AML remediation is our top priority, and we remain focused on strengthening our risk and controls to meet our obligations,” said Raymond Chun, Chief Operating Officer, TD Bank (TD) Group. “I’m confident that in the year ahead, we will refresh our strategy, drive change, and enhance efficient execution to deliver for our shareholders and all stakeholders.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.