Markets

TCS, AMD Join Hands To Boost AI Adoption By Enterprises At Scale

January 14, 2026 — 01:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS.NS, TCS.BO), a major IT services provider, on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(AMD) to help enterprises scale AI adoption from pilots to production, modernize legacy environments, and build secure, high-performance digital workplaces.

The companies will help enterprises modernize hybrid cloud and edge environments, deploy AI-powered workplace solutions, and boost innovation across cloud-to-edge workloads.

TCS will also upskill and certify its associates on AMD hardware and software technologies.

The two companies plan to jointly invest in talent that will help build a team of experts who can co-innovate and deliver new AI solutions.

In addition, industry-specific GenAI frameworks will be developed for sectors such as life sciences, manufacturing, and others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.