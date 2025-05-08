TCP Capital Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $32.20 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $28.26 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TCP Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.70 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $55.88 million from $55.72 million last year.

TCP Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.20 Mln. vs. $28.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $55.88 Mln vs. $55.72 Mln last year.

