TCBK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.63, changing hands as high as $36.33 per share. TriCo Bancshares shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCBK's low point in its 52 week range is $28.66 per share, with $44.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.69.

