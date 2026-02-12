TCBI vs. CFR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Southwest sector might want to consider either Texas Capital (TCBI) or Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Texas Capital is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Cullen/Frost Bankers has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TCBI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TCBI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.53, while CFR has a forward P/E of 14.37. We also note that TCBI has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CFR currently has a PEG ratio of 5.38.

Another notable valuation metric for TCBI is its P/B ratio of 1.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CFR has a P/B of 2.11.

These metrics, and several others, help TCBI earn a Value grade of B, while CFR has been given a Value grade of C.

TCBI has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CFR, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TCBI is the superior option right now.

