TCBI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.75, changing hands as high as $58.56 per share. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TCBI's low point in its 52 week range is $42.79 per share, with $69.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.85.
