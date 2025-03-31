Markets
TCAF

TCAF, GMAR: Big ETF Inflows

March 31, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF, which added 14,400,000 units, or a 13.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TCAF, in morning trading today Microsoft is off about 2.7%, and Nvidia is lower by about 4.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March, which added 3,000,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units.

BNK Invest
Stocks mentioned

TCAF
GMAR
MSFT
NVDA

