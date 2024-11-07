TC Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Tc Energy Corporation ( (TRP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tc Energy Corporation presented to its investors.

TC Energy Corporation is a prominent player in the energy sector, specializing in the development and management of natural gas pipelines, power generation, and energy storage infrastructure across North America. The company is recognized for its strategic asset positioning and strong operational execution. In its third-quarter financial report for 2024, TC Energy highlighted solid operational and financial results, with particular progress in its Southeast Gateway pipeline project in Mexico, expected to be completed by mid-next year. The company reported comparable earnings of $1.1 billion or $1.03 per common share, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. The net income attributable to common shares was $1.5 billion, a significant improvement from a net loss in the same quarter last year. TC Energy also noted a reduction in its overall capital expenditure outlook for 2024, enhancing financial strength and flexibility. The company completed a successful spinoff of its Liquids Pipelines business, reducing outstanding long-term debt by approximately $7.6 billion. Operational highlights include record delivery levels in its Canadian and U.S. natural gas pipelines and strong availability in its power generation assets. Looking ahead, TC Energy remains committed to delivering sustainable growth and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy, positioning itself to capture future opportunities within the natural gas and power infrastructure sectors.

