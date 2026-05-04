TBLA Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Taboola.com TBLA is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TBLA's first-quarter loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, down by 4 cents over the past 60 days. The company reported earnings of 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $454.1 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 6.22%.



Taboola.com's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 116.39%.

Taboola.com Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Taboola.com Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Taboola.com Ltd. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement

Factors Likely to Influence TBLA Q1 Result

TBLA’s first-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from multiple reinforcing drivers. The Realize platform has remained the central growth engine, improving advertiser retention, increasing spend and attracting new advertisers through testing activity. Growth in scaled advertisers and early traction from non-scaled advertiser testing (seen in the fourth quarter of 2025) have provided a pipeline for future revenue conversion.



The company continues to benefit from a favorable business mix shift toward higher-margin segments, including Connexity and certain international markets, supporting ex-TAC gross profit. International regions are growing faster than the United States, adding incremental growth and margin expansion.



Strong publisher relationships and wide distribution across the open web, reaching more than 600 million daily users, have supported rising traffic and monetization opportunities. Large events are expected to have further boosted traffic, indirectly aiding revenue generation. Taboola’s proprietary intent data and AI-driven optimization have enhanced ad targeting and conversion outcomes, strengthening advertiser performance and platform stickiness. Ongoing investments in automation and AI within Realize are expected to have further improved efficiency and scalability.



The key risks include forex headwinds and higher operating expenses.

What Our Model Says About TBLA

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



TBLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Audioeye shares have dropped 23.5% year to date. Audioeye is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 12.



Anet Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Anet Networks shares have gained 31.8% year to date. Anet Networks is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +19.20% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Cisco shares have returned 19.3% year to date. Cisco is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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