Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the TBIL ETF, which added 16,690,000 units, or a 30.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra Industrials, which added 210,000 units, for a 35.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of UXI, in morning trading today Union Pacific is up about 0.3%, and Boeing is lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: TBIL, UXI: Big ETF Inflows

