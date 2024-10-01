TBIL Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TBIL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the TBIL ETF (Symbol: TBIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.94, changing hands as low as $49.84 per share. TBIL shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBIL's low point in its 52 week range is $49.81 per share, with $50.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.85.

