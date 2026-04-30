TBI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of TrueBlue Inc (Symbol: TBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.14, changing hands as high as $5.52 per share. TrueBlue Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.18 per share, with $7.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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