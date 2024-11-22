TBC Bank Executes Share Buyback Program

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.
TBC Bank Group PLC has executed a share buyback, acquiring 2,955 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc at a weighted average price of 3,170.36 pence per share. The shares will be cancelled, reducing the company’s total share count to 56,368,519, as part of a previously announced buyback program. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.
