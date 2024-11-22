News & Insights

Stocks

TBC Bank Executes Share Buyback Program

November 22, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TBC Bank Group PLC has executed a share buyback, acquiring 2,955 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc at a weighted average price of 3,170.36 pence per share. The shares will be cancelled, reducing the company’s total share count to 56,368,519, as part of a previously announced buyback program. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:TBCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TBCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.