Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.11, changing hands as low as $40.96 per share. Taylor Morrison Home Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMHC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.51 per share, with $52.0861 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.77.

