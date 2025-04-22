Taylor Morrison Home Earnings Preview

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81.

Investors in Taylor Morrison Home are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taylor Morrison Home's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.38 2.06 1.90 1.60 EPS Actual 2.64 2.37 1.97 1.75 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Taylor Morrison Home Share Price Analysis

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home were trading at $55.59 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Taylor Morrison Home

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Taylor Morrison Home.

Analysts have provided Taylor Morrison Home with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $70.25, suggesting a potential 26.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Meritage Homes, Champion Homes and Installed Building Prods, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Meritage Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 43.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Champion Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $99.67, suggesting a potential 79.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Installed Building Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $207.5, suggesting a potential 273.27% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Meritage Homes, Champion Homes and Installed Building Prods are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Taylor Morrison Home Outperform 16.67% $564.01M 4.19% Meritage Homes Neutral -2.31% $380.31M 3.39% Champion Homes Neutral 15.28% $181.02M 4.07% Installed Building Prods Buy 4.09% $251.80M 9.41%

Key Takeaway:

Taylor Morrison Home ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp is an American residential construction company engaged in residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes in traditionally high growth markets for entry level, move-up, and resort lifestyle buyers. The company has four reportable segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its West Segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Taylor Morrison Home

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Taylor Morrison Home displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taylor Morrison Home's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Taylor Morrison Home's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Taylor Morrison Home visit their earnings calendar on our site.

