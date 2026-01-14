Taylor Devices (TAYD) Price Target Increased by 45.83% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for Taylor Devices (NasdaqCM:TAYD) has been revised to $71.40 / share. This is an increase of 45.83% from the prior estimate of $48.96 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.78% from the latest reported closing price of $71.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Devices. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 27.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAYD is 0.06%, an increase of 38.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.32% to 1,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oppenheimer & Close holds 126K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 123K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAYD by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 100K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAYD by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 71K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.