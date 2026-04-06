Taylor Devices' Q3 Earnings Increase Y/Y On Lower Costs

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD have declined 20.2% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2026, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 3.9% decline over the same period. The stock has fared even worse over a broader horizon, falling 31.1% in the past month compared with a 3.2% drop for the benchmark index, reflecting a sharp negative investor reaction relative to the broader market.

Taylor Devices reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share of 79 cents, which improved from 64 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales increased to $11.2 million from $10.6 million in the year-ago period, marking a roughly 6% rise.

Net income climbed to $2.5 million from $2 million, representing an increase of about 25%.

Taylor Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Taylor Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Taylor Devices, Inc. Quote

Revenue Mix and Business Trends

The company’s quarterly performance reflected a shift in project mix and customer demand. Revenue from long-term projects declined 13% year over year in the quarter, while revenue from other-than-long-term projects increased 37%, indicating a stronger contribution from shorter-duration contracts.

Customer segmentation showed significant concentration in aerospace and defense, which accounted for 77% of quarterly sales, up from 55% a year earlier. Meanwhile, structural and industrial segments declined to 16% and 7%, respectively, compared with 33% and 12% in the prior-year quarter.

Geographically, U.S. sales increased 6% year over year, while international sales rose 4%, keeping the regional mix relatively stable.

Profitability and Cost Dynamics

Despite higher revenues and earnings, margin performance showed some pressure. Gross profit declined slightly to $4.49 million from $4.53 million, with gross margin falling to 40% from 43% in the prior-year period.

Cost of goods sold increased 11%, outpacing revenue growth and contributing to the margin contraction. However, operating efficiency improved due to lower overhead costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 11% year over year, primarily driven by reduced incentive compensation accruals.

Research and development expenses also dropped sharply, falling 57% compared with the prior-year quarter.

Backlog, Orders and Operational Indicators

One notable area of concern is the company’s backlog. As of Feb. 28, 2026, backlog stood at $20.8 million, down from $33.3 million a year earlier, with fewer open orders (116 versus 146). This decline could signal softer future revenue visibility, even as current-period results benefited from backlog conversion timing.

Inventory levels declined 8% from the prior year-end to $7.5 million, reflecting improved inventory management and possibly lower production requirements. Meanwhile, accounts receivable decreased 13%, though days sales outstanding rose to 39 days from 32 days, indicating slower collections relative to sales levels.

Cash flow from operations improved to $7.1 million for the nine-month period, up from $5.5 million a year earlier, supported by higher net income and favorable working capital adjustments.

Management Commentary and Key Drivers

Management attributed revenue growth primarily to the timing of backlog conversion rather than broad-based demand expansion. The company also highlighted shifts in project mix, with fewer long-term projects but more short-term activity contributing to revenue gains.

Increased sales to aerospace and defense customers were a key growth driver, while declines in structural and industrial markets weighed on overall diversification. Additionally, improved operating income was supported by disciplined cost control, particularly in SG&A expenses.

Interest income from short-term investments also contributed to higher other income.

Other Developments

The company increased capital expenditures to $2 million during the nine-month period compared with $1.2 million a year earlier, and indicated plans to evaluate further investments to expand capacity.

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