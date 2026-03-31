Taylor Devices Inc Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Taylor Devices Inc (TAYD) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.50 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $2.00 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $11.17 million from $10.56 million last year.

Taylor Devices Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.50 Mln. vs. $2.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $11.17 Mln vs. $10.56 Mln last year.

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