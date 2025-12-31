Markets
Taylor Devices Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q2

December 31, 2025 — 09:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Taylor Devices Inc (TAYD) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.008 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.056 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.7% to $11.603 million from $8.548 million last year.

Taylor Devices Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.008 Mln. vs. $1.056 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $11.603 Mln vs. $8.548 Mln last year.

