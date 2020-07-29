Vertex, which provides comprehensive tax software for businesses, raised $402 million by offering 21.2 million shares at $19, well above the range of $14 to $16. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $3.0 billion.



Vertex plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VERX. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citi and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Tax software provider Vertex prices IPO at $19, well above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.