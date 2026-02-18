Tax Refunds Could Spark Tech Rebound: Stocks to Watch

The first two months of this year served as a stark reminder of how quickly investor sentiment can shift. Former tech leaders exhibited a classic risk-off posture—characterized by rotation out of high-growth stocks into more defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities.

Tech-heavy indices have underperformed, with the widely followed Nasdaq 100 index falling this year amid concerns over AI spending sustainability and broader economic softening.

The majority of the tech sector, after years of dominance driven by AI hype and low-rate fueled growth, undoubtedly entered 2026 with elevated expectations. Fears over skyrocketing investment and potential regulatory scrutiny prompted profit-taking.

This shift echoed historical patterns where, during periods of uncertainty or market broadening, capital flows from high-growth cyclicals to defensives. Consumer staples became the go-to pocket of the market early this year, attracting record inflows as portfolios de-risked.

Yet, as we approach the March-April timeframe, historically a period of positive seasonality for equities, there's a compelling case that this sentiment could pivot back to risk-on. Let's explore why this risk-off phase may give way in the near future.

Tax Refunds and Seasonality: Catalysts for Risk-On Shift

Factors like substantial tax refunds injecting liquidity into consumer pockets, combined with resilient earnings and positive seasonality, suggest tech's pause is just that—a breather before renewed momentum.

As we’ve seen many times in the past, post-tax season liquidity often sparks rallies. U.S. stocks may receive approximately $11 billion in weekly inflows as tax refunds are distributed through mid-April.

Tax refunds could spark a consumer-led revival. Early 2026 data shows average refunds up 10.9% to $2,290 as of mid-February, boosted by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's retroactive cuts. Current projections suggest $1,000 larger averages, totaling a staggering $50-$100 billion in extra liquidity, which could boost Q1 GDP by 0.5%-0.8%.

Adding to the bullish case, positive seasonality aligns with tax season. The March-April timeframe tends to be bullish, with average S&P 500 returns during these months of +1.13% and +1.46%, respectively, dating back to 1950.

And the tech sector has been a key driver of aggregate earnings growth since this bull market began. The latest earnings results (along with future guidance) indicate the tech sector’s fundamental story remains intact, setting the stage for a rebound.

Looking further ahead, the outlook for S&P 500 earnings in 2026 is robust, providing a key pillar for risk-on sentiment. Analysts project 12.1% annual growth, which would mark the third consecutive year of double-digit expansion – a feat not seen since the post-financial crisis recovery. Tech and communications services are expected to contribute the majority of this growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Combined, these factors could reignite risk appetite, lifting tech as consumers upgrade devices and enterprises invest.

Stocks to Watch

Leading chip giant Nvidia NVDA rose in early trading on Wednesday after Facebook-parent Meta Platforms struck a deal with the chipmaker to use millions of chips in its AI data centers, including Nvidia’s new standalone CPUs and next-generation Vera Rubin systems.



Image Source: StockCharts

Nvidia’s earnings are coming up next week; the stock has been consolidating for the better part of the last six months, so the report (along with commentary surrounding future guidance) could be a catalyst to jumpstart the next leg higher.

Nvidia remains a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock ahead of the release. The company surpassed the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters, delivering a 2.8% average surprise over that timeframe.

Earnings estimates for the quarter have edged up slightly by 0.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $1.52 per share, reflecting over 70% growth relative to the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to jump nearly 67% to $65.56 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intelligence software powerhouse Palantir PLTR was also making headlines on Wednesday morning after analysts at Mizuho upgraded the stock to Outperform from Neutral, citing a combination of upbeat momentum, swift growth, and expanding margins.

With the latest pullback providing an attractive entry, Palantir shares look set to resume their longer-term uptrend. The stock is also a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and boasts a long history of exceeding earnings estimates. Analysts expect bottom-line growth this year to surge 78.7% to $1.34 per share on 61% higher revenues ($7.22 billion).



Image Source: StockCharts

Bottom Line

In my opinion, tech isn't broken—it's recalibrating for sustainable growth. Catalysts for the upcoming move include positive earnings estimate revisions, post-tax season liquidity, and enhanced seasonality.

And given that we remain in a strong bull market driven by earnings growth and a resilient economy, the probability of further gains ahead remains enticing from a historical perspective.

Disclosure: Nvidia is a current holding in the Zacks Headline Trader portfolio. The author may also hold an interest in the aforementioned securities.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.