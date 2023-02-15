Tax Preparation Checklist [Get Your 2022 Tax Documents In Order]

The 2022 tax season is afoot, but the vast majority of Americans haven't thought much about filing their tax return yet. And there's a reason for that—most people hate filing taxes and want to put it off for as long as possible! But, more than likely, you're eventually going to have to bite the bullet and file taxes this year. And since there's no time like the present, maybe now is a good time for you to get started. That's why we're providing the tax preparation checklist below—along with additional tips and advice to help you this tax season. When Is the 2023 Tax Deadline? The deadline for filing your 2022 federal income tax return is April 18, 2023. Normally, they're due on April 15. However, because April 15 falls on a Saturday this year, and the next business day is a holiday in Washington, D.C., this year's deadline is pushed back to April 18. However, before you get too focused on the tax filing deadline, check to see if you even need to file a return. (You might not even need to file.) Depending on your age and filing status, your income might be below the filing requirement threshold, which means you might not have to file a federal tax return this year. On the other hand, even if you're not required to file a return, it's sometimes worth the effort to file one anyway. For instance, you might trigger a tax refund if you can claim one or more of the following tax credits: Earned Income Tax Credit Additional Child Tax Credit American Opportunity Tax Credit Credit for federal taxes on fuels Premium tax credit Credits for sick and family leave You might also be due a refund if you had taxes withheld from your paycheck (or other income) or made estimated tax payments in 2022. But you need to file a return to get that refund check! Should You File Your Tax Return Now? There are good reasons to file (or at least start) your tax return now. Filing as early as possible reduces the risk of tax return fraud, and you'll get any tax refund sooner. If you owe taxes, you'll have more time to get the money together (you can file now, but pay in April). Plus, if you're looking for a tax preparer, you might not be able to find one if you wait until the last minute. Hopefully, if you're required to file

