The Tax Implications of Buying and Selling Cryptocurrency That Most Ignore

Key Points

Some investors think they only need to pay taxes when converting crypto to cash.

However, every single transaction is actually a taxable event.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Most crypto investors realize that converting a token to cash will trigger capital gains taxes on the trade. However, many investors overlook another major issue: every single sale, swap, or use of a cryptocurrency -- not just a conversion to U.S. dollars -- is a separate taxable event.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What does that mean for crypto investors?

If you own Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and swap it to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), you'll need to pay taxes on the profit you earned from the Bitcoin sale -- even if it was never converted to cash. Stablecoins like Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) might feel like cash because they're pegged to the U.S. dollar, but those trades are also taxable events.

If you use a cryptocurrency to buy something, you still need to pay a capital gains tax based on its original acquisition price before it was handed over. For example, if you bought 0.1 Bitcoin for $3,000, its value appreciated to $7,400, and you used it to buy a new PC, you'd still need to pay a capital gains tax on the $4,400 gain even though you never converted your Bitcoin to cash.

In other words, trading crypto too frequently can create some big headaches when you need to file your taxes. Like stocks, cryptocurrencies are subject to short- and long-term capital gains rates -- so any tokens sold in less than a year will be taxed at even higher rates.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $573,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.