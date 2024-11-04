Tate & Lyle Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 188,676 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program, aimed at consolidating its market position. The shares were bought at an average price of £7.60 and will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of over 22 million treasury shares. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management to enhance shareholder value.

