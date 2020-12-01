Markets

Tate & Lyle Plc Acquires Sweet Green Fields - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) announced the acquisition of Sweet Green Fields, a global stevia solutions business. The Group said the acquisition brings a broad portfolio of stevia products and a fully integrated stevia supply chain to Tate & Lyle including leaf sourcing, leaf varietal development, established agricultural programmes and cost-efficient manufacturing.

Tate & Lyle Plc said the acquisition also extends the Group's presence in the Asia Pacific region with dedicated stevia production and research and development facilities located in Anji, China.

