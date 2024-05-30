Tate & Lyle Ownership Stake Shifts Slightly

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has reported a change in share ownership as Black Creek Investment Management Inc. adjusted its voting rights below the 3% threshold on May 28, 2024. This financial activity, which was officially notified to the company on May 29, signifies a slight decrease in Black Creek’s investment stance, with their total voting rights now at 2.996907%. The investment management company holds these shares across 12 different funds and clients, without any single entity surpassing the 3% notification threshold.

