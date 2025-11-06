Tate & Lyle H1 Adj. EBITDA Declines

(RTTNews) - Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) reported that first-half profit before tax from continuing operations declined to 74 million pounds from 104 million pounds, last year. EPS from continuing operations was 12.5 pence, down 28%. Adjusted EBITDA was 215 million pounds, 6% lower in constant currency impacted by volume deleverage. Adjusted EPS was 21.3 pence, for the period. Revenue was 3% lower in constant currency at 1.02 billion pounds.

The Group's outlook for 2026 financial year is unchanged from pre-close statement on 1 October 2025.

