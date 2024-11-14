News & Insights

TATA Health Updates on Possible Share Sale Progress

November 14, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

TATA Health International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1255) has released an update.

TATA Health International Holdings Ltd. has announced that the potential sale of its Charged Shares remains in progress, as no definitive transaction has yet occurred. The company continues to provide monthly updates, adhering to the Takeovers Code, while trading of its shares remains suspended pending the release of the 2023 Annual Results. Investors are advised to exercise caution and stay informed through future announcements.

