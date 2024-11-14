TATA Health Updates on Possible Share Sale Progress

TATA Health International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1255) has released an update.

TATA Health International Holdings Ltd. has announced that the potential sale of its Charged Shares remains in progress, as no definitive transaction has yet occurred. The company continues to provide monthly updates, adhering to the Takeovers Code, while trading of its shares remains suspended pending the release of the 2023 Annual Results. Investors are advised to exercise caution and stay informed through future announcements.

For further insights into HK:1255 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.