Tata Communications Launches Voice AI Platform Powered By Agentic AI

October 08, 2025 — 11:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tata Communications Ltd. (500483/TATACOMM), Wednesday unveiled its Voice AI platform, powered by Agentic AI, introducing an industry first speech-to-speech customer engagement solution that offers multilingual fluency, instant decision making, and sub-500 millisecond latency.

Designed for fintech and enterprise-grade applications, the platform connects directly to customers' APIs and fintech systems, streamlining end-to-end interactions.

Supporting over 40 global and Indian languages, it enables real-time transcription, sentiment analytics, adaptive dialogue flows, and seamless handoffs between AI and humans.

Powered by Tata Communications AI Cloud, the platform ensures scalability and security.

TATACOMM closed trading at 1,689.20 INR, up 26.70 INR or 1.61 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

