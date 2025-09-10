Markets

Tata Communications Enters Collaboration With Cisco

September 10, 2025 — 08:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tata Communications announced a new strategic collaboration with Cisco. The collaboration will embed Tata Communications MOVE - a multi-generational, global eSIM orchestration solution, delivering 350+ million eSIM Operating Systems and managed SIM lifecycle with reach across 200+ countries and territories - into Cisco's IoT Control Center, a device management platform cloud offering.

Cisco and Tata Communications will work to enable enterprises worldwide to accelerate innovation, unlock new revenue streams, and optimise connected operations, powering seamless interactions between people, spaces, and things.

