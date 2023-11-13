News & Insights

TAT Technologies Turns To Profit In Q3

November 13, 2023 — 02:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) reported that its third quarter net income was $2.1 million or $0.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.04 per share in the prior year.

Cash flow from operations in the third quarter was negative $3.7 million compared to negative $3.1 million last year.

Quarterly revenues were $29.9 million, an increase of 43% from $20.9 million in the previous year.

