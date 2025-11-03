TaskUs to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

TaskUs, Inc. TASK is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $289.31 million, suggesting an increase of 13.30% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a decrease of 2.70% year-over-year.



TASK earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters but beat in the remaining three, the average surprise being 13.01%.

Let’s see how things might have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Factors to Note

TaskUS’ third-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from its three service lines — Digital Customer Experience (DCX), Trust and Safety and AI Services.



In the to-be-reported quarter, AI Services is expected to have remained a key driver of revenues. It has been the fastest-growing service line for two consecutive quarters. The company’s focus on integrating AI into its services and leveraging its strategic partnerships with Decagon and Regal to accelerate Agentic AI-powered customer experience has been noteworthy.



TASK’s partnership with Decagon and Regal aims to transform customer support by integrating agentic AI-driven automation. This will improve TaskUs’ AI consulting practice, helping businesses effectively adopt, scale, and secure advanced AI technologies within their customer experience operations. Benefits from this partnership are likely to have aided performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Trust and Safety service line is expected to have benefited the company’s top line in the quarter. With nearly 30% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, this service line must have kept contributing significantly to the overall performance.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



TaskUs currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



EPAM Systems EPAM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



EPAM shares have lost 32% year to date. EPAM is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6.



Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



FICO shares have lost 20.3% year to date. FICO is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.



Allient Inc ALNT presently has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Allient shares have gained 126.5% year to date. ALNT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

