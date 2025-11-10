TaskUs Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Year Over Year

TaskUs TASK reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.67%. The figure increased 13.5% year over year.



Revenues of $298.7 million beat the consensus mark by 3.25% and increased 17% year over year. AI Services led the growth with more than 50% increase for the third consecutive quarter.



In the third quarter of 2025, AI Services grew more than 60% year over year, which remained TaskUs’ fastest-growing service line. In the reported quarter, Trust & Safety revenues rose nearly 20% year over year.

TaskUs Q3 Operating Details

Total operating expenses increased 12.8% year over year to $260.7 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 9.5% year over year to $56.7 million.

TaskUs reported a GAAP total operating income of $37.9 million, up 56.7% year over year.



In the reported quarter, Adjusted net income was $39 million, up 13.7% year over year. Adjusted net income margin declined 40 bps year over year to 13.1%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% year over year to $63.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was in line with the prior-year figure at 21.2%.

TASK’s Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, TaskUs had cash and cash equivalents of $209.9 million compared with $181.9 million as of June 30, 2025.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt totaled $226.4 million compared with $231.4 million as of June 30, 2025.



The company generated cash flow from operations of $54.3 million compared with $17 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted Free cash flow was $47.9 million compared with $6.51 million in the previous quarter.

TASK’s Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Guidance

TASK expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $302.4 million to $304.4 million. Revenue growth (YOY) at midpoint is 10.6% for the fourth quarter.



TASK expects Adjusted EBITDA to be 19.8% for the fourth quarter.



TASK expects full-year 2025 revenues of $1.173 billion to $1.175 billion. Revenue growth (YOY) at midpoint is 18% for the full year.



It expects the Adjusted EBITDA to be 21.1% for the full year.



TASK expects free cash flow of $100 for the full year.

